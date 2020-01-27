People will be able to learn more about some of the wildlife which calls the National Memorial Arboretum home on a group walk.
Taking place on 15th February, the Birdwatching for Beginners session will be led by guides from the national centre for remembrance.
A spokesperson said:
“Our dedicated guides will explain migration and which birds to look out for in the different seasons.
“They will try to get you to recognise common bird song as a means of identifying different birds and also give tips on attracting birds into your own gardens.
“This family-friendly walk is at a leisurely pace to suit all ages.”National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson
The free activity takes place from 9am until midday. For details on how to book visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.