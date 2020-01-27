People will be able to learn more about some of the wildlife which calls the National Memorial Arboretum home on a group walk.

Taking place on 15th February, the Birdwatching for Beginners session will be led by guides from the national centre for remembrance.

A spokesperson said:

“Our dedicated guides will explain migration and which birds to look out for in the different seasons. “They will try to get you to recognise common bird song as a means of identifying different birds and also give tips on attracting birds into your own gardens. “This family-friendly walk is at a leisurely pace to suit all ages.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

The free activity takes place from 9am until midday. For details on how to book visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.