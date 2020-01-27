A thought provoking theatre show told against the backdrop of World War One is coming to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host The Unknown Soldier on 7th February.

The production explores the conflict through the eyes of Jack, who survived the carnage of the battlefield but who find it hard to return home while others will never.

Anthony Evans, director of The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“The Unknown Soldier completely sold out its run on the Edinburgh Fringe in 2016, receiving five stars and being described as unmissable. “We are looking forward to bringing the show to The Hub.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets for The Unknown Soldier are £15 and available online or by calling 01543 414749.

The venue has also confirmed that reduced rate carer tickets are also available if people need someone to help them access the performance.