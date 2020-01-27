A new boss has been appointed at a private hospital near Lichfield.

Ed Ireland, who once worked as physiotherapy clinical lead at Spire Little Aston Hospital, has returned to take overall control of the 32-bed facility.

The Alrewas resident will take on the role of hospital director. He said:

“It is great to be back working with such a great team. “The recent good rating from the Care Quality Commission highlighted so many of the things we are already doing really well, such as high safety standards and dedication to great patient care. “I hope to build on this by continuing to grow and improve our services while also developing our already excellent medical teams.” Ed Ireland, Spire Little Aston Hospital

After moving from physiotherapy clinical lead to establish himself as director of clinical services at Spire Little Aston, Ed then took on a similar role at the company’s newly-opened hospital in Nottingham.