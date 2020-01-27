Ska will be on the menu at a Lichfield music venue.

The Mighty Boing will be at The Feathers Inn on Beacon Street on 7th February.

A spokesperson said:

“Formed out of the murky depths of a lifetime of joyous mod, ska and indie appreciation, The Mighty Boing are substance wrapped with individuality. “Armed with an array of catchy harmony-filled music they will get you stomping with their own brand of originality and rewritten classics.” The Feathers Inn spokesperson

The gig is at 9pm and admission is free.