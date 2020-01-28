The Bishop of Lichfield has said he is committed to “Christian inclusion for all” after the Church of England suggested only heterosexual married couples should have sex.

The ‘pastoral statement’ was issued in response to changes in the law regarding civil partnerships.

The document said:

“The Church of England teaches that sexual intercourse, as an expression of faithful intimacy, properly belongs within marriage exclusively. Sexual relationships outside heterosexual marriage are regarded as falling short of God’s purposes for human beings.” Pastoral statement from the House of Bishops

But an open letter signed by the Bishop of Lichfield, Dr Michael Ipgrave, and the bishops of Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton sought to clarify the comments.