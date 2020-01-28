Lichfield passengers are set to get a reduction on their fares this summer as a train operator outlined further plans to compensate for poor performance.

West Midlands Trains – which operates West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway – has already confirmed it would cut season ticket prices after a new timetable led to delays and disruption.

But now non-season ticket holders are also set to benefit with a 10% discount on walk-up fares for off-peak journeys during July and August.

New managing director Julian Edwards said further announcements would soon be made regarding compensation linked to holiday periods.