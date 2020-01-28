Lichfield passengers are set to get a reduction on their fares this summer as a train operator outlined further plans to compensate for poor performance.
West Midlands Trains – which operates West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway – has already confirmed it would cut season ticket prices after a new timetable led to delays and disruption.
But now non-season ticket holders are also set to benefit with a 10% discount on walk-up fares for off-peak journeys during July and August.
New managing director Julian Edwards said further announcements would soon be made regarding compensation linked to holiday periods.
“Our performance during the second half of last year was simply unacceptable. I’ve put in place a clear plan of improvements which is already having an impact.
“The number of trains arriving on time has increased by 29 per cent since Christmas with cancellations down by 39 per cent. Overall performance has increased by over 10 per cent.
“There is more to do, however, and we are making further timetable changes to improve performance, starting next month – with a commitment to only use stop-skipping as a last-resort and under extreme circumstances.
“This year we will also introduce brand-new trains on the network.”Julian Edwards, West Midlands Trains