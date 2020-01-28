A Lichfield primary school is celebrating after being named as one of the leading centres in the country for Key Stage 2.
St Joseph’s RC Primary School on Cherry Orchard was congratulated on being in the top 3% in the country by Nick Gibb MP, Minister for School Standards.
In a letter to headteacher Deirdre McLeary, Mr Gibb said:
“I would like to congratulate you, your staff and your pupils on the very high level of progress that pupils made in the reading, writing and mathematics Key Stage 2 assessments last year.
“In terms of the progress your pupils make between Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2, your school is among the top 3% of primary schools in the country.
“The Government wants to ensure that every child has the fluency in reading, writing and mathematics necessary to prepare them for a successful secondary education and beyond, which is why I was delighted to see your results.
“Thank you for your work in continuing the drive towards higher academic standards, and congratulations again to you and your staff for your commitment and success.”Nick Gibb MP