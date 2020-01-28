Seven new roads in Lichfield could be named after war heroes.

Lichfield District Council is looking for the relatives of 22 servicemen named on the war memorial in the city’s Garden of Remembrance.

The proposal to name the new roads on land south of Shortbutts Lane came from Lichfield City Council.

The names of the men who served in the Second World War are:

JF Axten

C Axten

GV Baker

J Baker

WB Baker

WH Baker

J Mullarkey

P Mullarkey

AA Smith

CG Smith

JG Smith

SJ Smith

T Smith

TN Smith

CWH Turner

SB Turner

E Ward

W Ward

AE Whittle

GP Whittle

DC Whittle

EH Whittle (served in the First World War)

Councillor Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet member for customer services and innovation, said:

“We were pleased to accept Lichfield City Council’s suggestion to name these roads in honour of the 22 local men who lost their lives fighting for their country in the First and Second world wars. “As part of the street naming process, we need to give their relatives the opportunity to tell us if they would rather the names are not used. “So, if you are a descendant of any of the men whose names have been chosen, please get in touch to tell us if you give your consent.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Relatives can contact Katie Badger, GIS Officer, by calling 01543 308763 or emailing addresses@lichfielddc.gov.uk before 5pm on 12th February.