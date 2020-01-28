A Lichfield residents’ group has hailed work to redevelop a former city hotel.

Friel Homes is in the process of redeveloping the Angel Croft site on Beacon Street.

Friel Homes’ video outlining the proposals for 1 Beacon Street

Members of the Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association have recently visited the site to see progress being made on the historic building.

Chairman Bob Smith said:

“Everyone was very impressed with how the developers Friel Homes are carrying out the renovations of the hotel and its grounds for residential use. “The whole site is a complex development, blending existing buildings with new construction and landscaping. “This type of prestige site does usually lead to extensive planning issues, particularly with its location opposite the cathedral and adjacent to Beacon Park. “The residents’ association has been very supportive of this development and believe that it will enhance this area of Lichfield.” Bob Smith, chairman of Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association

Friel Homes say the project is designed to fit into the character of the local area.