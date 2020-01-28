An award-winning fiddle player and a favourite local ceilidh were the key ingredients in an evening of Scottish culture when Lichfield Arts honoured Caledonian bard Robert Burns.

With haggis as a raffle prize and many members of the audience in kilts, the evening was started by Ryan Young, with sterling accompaniment from guitarist Chris Amer.

With a set that took in everything from soft, delicate tunes, tones and meditative soundscapes, to spirited, foot-tapping jigs, hornpipes and reels, his set list included sad ballad What A Year I Endured and the more joyous To Chase The Goats of the Rocks, as well as a couple of pieces inspired by the works of Burns, with Kiss the Girl You Love the Best being a highlight.

The evening was concluded by a spirited ceilidh, led by the Reel Hot Ceilidh Peppers, guiding new and seasoned dancers through pieces such as The Gay Gordon and the Dashing Wet Sergeant, with the talented band adding strong support to exuberant caller Pete Cole.