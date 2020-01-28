With a talented quartet, two very special guests and an inventive set list, pianist Wendy Kirkland played a well-received set to an appreciative audience at the Cathedral Hotel.

With guitarist Pat Sprakes, double bassist Paul Jefferies, drummer Steve Wyndham and guest musicians Tomasso Starace on alto and soprano saxophones, and leading vibraphone player Roger Beaujolais, the ensemble played music from their most recent release The Music’s On Me.

With genres ranging from straight forward jazz to samba and bossa nova rhythms, with songs sung in both English and Portugese, there was plenty to interest music fans.

The sterling interplay between piano and vibraphone, and the lyrical intensity of Tomasso’s saxophone soloing all added to an intoxicating sonic mix.

Songs ranged from the upbeat love songs of Sunday in New York and Haven’t We Met?, to Playground, which saw Wendy Kirkland’s lyrics put to a tune by Russel Malone with the same trick repeated for September 2nd, originally an instrumental piano ballad written by Michael Petrucciani.

Leonard Bernstein’s Some Other Time received a fine reading with some interesting and musically-fitting soloing from all band members, while Tomasso’s soprano sax solo on Travelling Home was one of the musical highlights of the evening.