Fret and Fiddle

Jazz outfit Fret and Fiddle will make their Lichfield return at Wade Street Church.

Tickets have gone on sale for their performance on 7th March.

Formed as a duo in 2001, the group have gone on to enjoy more than a decade of success with more than four albums of material.

A Lichfield Arts spokesman said:

“Fret and Fiddle have gained a glowing reputation for their creative music making and open minded approach to repertoire. “Although jazz is what they do, they blend in other elements and genres which will make this an unmissable evening of live music for all music fans.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

For tickets visit www.lichfieldarts.org.uk or call 01543 262223.