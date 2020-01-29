Young people across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to get active during the February half-term break.

Lichfield District Council has launched a programme of sessions including tennis, basketball, street dance, boxing and skateboarding.

The Getin2it activities take place at venues across Lichfield and Burntwood and are aimed at young people aged seven to 24, with sessions not needing to be booked in advance.

Councillor Andy Smith, acting cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said:

“It can be difficult to get young people away from their screens, so having a go at our Getin2it sessions in Lichfield and Burntwood or taking part in a park activity, is a good way to get them out of the house and engaged in positive activities.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

For the full programme, visit www.activelichfield.co.uk/holidayfun.