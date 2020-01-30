Plans to spend £320million on caring for vulnerable adults and children have been backed by Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet.

The proposal would mean a record-breaking 65% of the authority’s budget will be spent on delivering care across the county.

To help fund the spending, the council said it also hopes to reduce its own running costs by £62million by 2024 and increase the share of the council tax it receives to 3.99% for 2020/21.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of the council, said:

“Spending 65% of our budget on caring for the frail elderly and vulnerable children puts pressure on other areas. “Despite this, we have acted swiftly to manage these pressures and continued to bring wider benefits to Staffordshire families by growing the economy, creating better jobs and helping more people lead healthier, independent and rewarding lives. “Our call now is for the new Government to back the ambitions of well-run councils like Staffordshire by securing a long-term national solution to how we fund care, support children with special educational needs and disabilities and protect our local roads from further decline.” Cllr Philip Atkins

Other spending proposals for 2020/21 backed by the cabinet include a £650,000 investment in climate change and sustainability projects, as well as £120million on capital projects such as schools and business sites.

The draft budget will be presented to a meeting of the full council on 13th February.