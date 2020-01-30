Proposals to remodel a car park as part of the new draft Lichfield city centre masterplan have been questioned by a local residents’ group.

The document outlining the future of the Bird Street site has called for the site to be redeveloped as a courtyard area with reduced parking.

But Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association (BSARA) say any move away from using the site for its current purpose would lead to issues with vehicles being left on residential streets.

The group’s chairman Bob Smith said:

“We are concerned about the proposals for a Bird Street courtyard, and we question why the Bird Street car park has even been considered as part of masterplan? “When the Neighbourhood Plan referendum took place and we raised the potential of this happening, Lichfield City Council indicated this was unlikely to happen – this was always going to be an area of conflict between the city and district councils. “The knock on of effect of the removal of the majority of car parking from Bird Street will mean that pressures on street parking along Beacon Street and side streets will undoubtedly increase.” Bob Smith, Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association

The draft masterplan suggested the Bird Street courtyard area would create new housing and commercial units along Minster Pool – but would see the loss of more than 100 car parking spaces.

But BSARA say losing car parking provision from this side of the city would pose problems for visitors and residents alike.