Scottish duo Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham will return to Lichfield for a concert at Wade Street Church.

The fiddle player and accordionist have toured together across the world since 1986.

Their live performances have also seen them win BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Duo.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are two of the finest traditional musicians playing together. “From heart-breaking delicate airs and ballads to foot-stomping reels, hoedowns and jigs, they will cover the full spectrum to be found in one of the most life affirming of musical forms. “Together they are simply the best traditional musicians you are ever likely to hear. We have already sold more than three quarters of the available tickets, so if you would like to see this duo within the intimate surroundings of Wade Street Church, we suggest buying your tickets now to avoid disappointment.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Ticket details for their 14th March concert are available at www.lichfieldarts.org.uk or by calling 01543 262223.