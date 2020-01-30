A competition to find the best villages across Staffordshire will be sponsored by a Lichfield business.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers has confirmed it will support the newly-renamed Best Kept Village Community awards as headline sponsor.

The move will also coincide with a plan to modernise the competition, which has run since 1956.

Richard Winterton said:

“The Best Kept Village Competition has become something of an institution across this wonderful, diverse county. And like all great institutions, it has the ability to adapt and grow. “We are so proud to be the countywide sponsor, bringing together a wonderfully diverse melting pot of talented communities which all have one thing in common – they are infused with a splendid Staffordshire spirit. “It is a perfect fit for Richard Winterton Auctioneers – the Winterton family has been Staffordshire’s auctioneers for seven generations now since 1864. “We are very much looking forward to meeting even more people from all over the county and hearing what makes their community special to them.” Richard Winterton

The contest will also see a revamped entry process which sees entrants showcase the benefits of being part of their area’s community via a new website.

To help explain the changes, The Community Foundation for Staffordshire, who run the competition, will host a roadshow from 10.30am to 12noon on 7th February at Longdon Village Hall.

Jo Cooper, the competition’s manager, said:

“With so many changes in society since the Best Kept Village started in 1956 we felt it necessary to create a competition that is fit for the 21st Century. “We want to celebrate the wonderful communities across the county so there’s more ways to showcase villages by placing everything online and we’ve simplified the entry process by creating a digital platform making it quicker and easier for all villages to enter. “Not to worry if someone can’t enter online though, as we have support available to help them through it.” Jo Cooper, Community Foundation for Staffordshire

For more information visit www.bkvc.org.uk or call Jo Cooper on 01785 339540.