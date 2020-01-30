A Lichfield schoolgirl has reached the final 12 of BBC show The Greatest Dancer.

Tabitha O’Sullivan, a year 11 pupil at The Friary School, performed as part of the Team Vale dance group.

Judge Oti Mabuse took the team on to her group and they will now compete in the knockout stages of the competition.

Matt Allman, headteacher at The Friary School, said: