Campaigners have called on Boris Johnson to take back control of transport policy and cancel HS2.
A final decision on the future of the controversial high speed rail project – which will cut through parts of Lichfield and surrounding villages – is expected soon.
But with costs spiralling and estimates the final bill could top £106billion, Stop HS2 says taxpayer money cannot continue to be thrown into the scheme.
Penny Gaines, from the Stop HS2 group, said:
“With the supposed quick six week review set up by Boris Johnson into HS2 taking closer to six months, it is clear that there are huge problems with the HS2 project.
“If Boris Johnson decides to push ahead with HS2, he has to accept that full responsibility for the project’s failings will be laid at his door.
“Unless he is absolutely confident that HS2 will do what it says on the tin, he should pull the plug on this project and cancel HS2 in its entirety.”Penny Gaines, Stop HS2