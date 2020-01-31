Campaigners have called on Boris Johnson to take back control of transport policy and cancel HS2.

A final decision on the future of the controversial high speed rail project – which will cut through parts of Lichfield and surrounding villages – is expected soon.

But with costs spiralling and estimates the final bill could top £106billion, Stop HS2 says taxpayer money cannot continue to be thrown into the scheme.

Penny Gaines, from the Stop HS2 group, said: