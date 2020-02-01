Four men have been arrested following a serious assault at a pub in Burntwood.

A 31-year-old suffered facial injuries at The Crown on Chasetown High Street in the early hours of yesterday morning (31st January).

Three men were arrested on suspicion of assault grievous bodily harm – a 55-year-old from Burntwood who remains in custody, a 20-year-old from Birmingham who has been released on bail pending further enquiries and a 35-year-old man from Burntwood who has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 46-year-old man, from Burntwood, arrested on suspicion of affray, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital.