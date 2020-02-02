Detectives have charged a 55-year-old Burntwood man after an assault at a Chasetown pub.

Brian Patrick Harmon, of Lawnswood Avenue,has been charged with wound/inflict grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The charge comes after an incident at The Crown public house on 31st January.

Harmon has appeared at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre and has been bailed until his next court appearance.