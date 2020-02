Experts will be valuing antiques in Lichfield as part of a fundraising event on behalf of a Lichfield museum.

Adrian Rathbone and Jim Spencer from Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers will be at Erasmus Darwin House from 2pm to 4pm on 7th February.

As well as antiques, people will be able to have books, maps and paintings valued in exchange for a donation to the museum.