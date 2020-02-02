Lichfield City FC returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Uttoxeter Town.

The result sees Jay Hawkins’ side reclaim fourth place in the Midland Football League Division One from the visitors.

Windy conditions saw both teams struggle to carve out many openings in the early stages.

Ryan Slinn saw an effort saved, while Max Black sent one over the bar as City looked to find a breakthrough.

At the other end, Adam Jenkins saw his first real action of the game with a save to keep the scores level.

Uttoxeter should have been in front when a one-on-one chance went begging with the ball sent wide of Jenkins’ goal.

It was to prove a costly miss as Black put Lichfield ahead in controversial circumstances in first half stoppage time. The linesman flagged for offside only to be over-ruled by the referee.

Tom Brown’s header was kept out by a smart save as City looked to press home their advantage in the second period.

Jordan Hunt sent a free kick narrowly wide, before Jenkins’ reflexes denied Uttoxeter a leveller.

The crucial second goal eventually came when Brown’s shot was saved, but Brad Rolston was on hand to tuck away the rebound.

There was still time for Jenkins to show his talents with a flying save at full stretch to keep his clean sheet intact.