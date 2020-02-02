The question of whether Lichfield RUFC would falter in their league chase of Dudley was answered in no uncertain terms by the Myrtle Greens against Droitwich on a very windy day at Cooke Fields.

The home side concede the first try as the visitors took advantage of a breakaway in the first eight minutes – but the score would prove to be a rare highlight for the Spa town side as they went on to concede 10 tries in total with only two in reply.

The result gave Lichfield their 14th bonus point victory in the Midlands 1 West division and saw their tally rise to 72, remaining just 2 points behind Dudley Kingswinford who decimated Kidderminster 86-12.

The wind howled across Cooke Fields making conversions almost impossible, of the 12 tries scored, just five were converted.

The hero – and villain – of the day was Paul Maxwell-Keys who scored a first half try, only to be shown a yellow early in the second half, before coming back on and score two more tries in quick succession.

There were also two tries each for Greg Massey and Tom Day, while Matt Goodall, Harvey Wootton and Richard Burton also crossed for Lichfield in the 58-12 triumph.

Coach Dan Hemingway was absent for the home team, having recently welcomed the birth of a baby boy, but it’s hard to imagine he would not be pleased with his team’s performance.

The results sets up a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash with Dudley Kingswinford on 8th February. The Myrtle Greens went down 31-28 at home earlier in this season and will be desperate to consign that result to history when they meet in what could be a key clash in the race for the title.