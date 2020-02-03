An appeal has been launched after £170,000 worth of metal rods were stolen in Barton-under-Needwood.

They were taken from Barton Business Park by six raiders between 8.15pm and 10.15pm on 19th January.

The incident was only reported to police after employees found the perimeter fence had been breached and then tied back together with cable ties.

The rods – which are 15kg in weight and 4m long – are then believed to have been taken away in a white panel van and saloon car.

Anyone with any information can contact Staffordshire Police quoting incident number 139 of 29 January by calling 101.