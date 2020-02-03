An event in Lichfield will offer residents the chance to learn more about the benefits of cycling and walking.

The session at Curborough Community Centre on 4th April is being organised by Lichfield Re:Cycle.

Taking place from 12pm to 3pm, the event is being planned following the group’s criticism of Lichfield District Council’s draft city centre masterplan.

It will allow people to try activities such as walking football and short mat bowls, as well as hearing from speakers and taking part in a discussion on the health and wellbeing benefits of different activities.

A spokesperson from Lichfield Re:Cycle said:

“We know that being active is really important for many people and that there are a range of opportunities already existing and taking place in the community. “It would be great to bring all of those opportunities together to promote to those who would benefit most and this event should be the start of conversations to make that happen.” Lichfield Re:Cycle spokesperson

Groups and individuals can register to speak at the event by emailing lichfieldrecycleproject@gmail.com or calling 07948 172097.

Healthy refreshments will also be provided at the event by members of Friends2Friends.