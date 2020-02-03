A celebration of dance will come to the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Spirit of the Dance will celebrate 21 years of entertaining crowds around the world when it comes to the city on 6th March.

A spokesperson said audiences would be able to enjoy styles from around the globe when the production visits Lichfield.

“The blockbuster show is Irish in origin and bursting with raw energy. “One of the most exciting dance shows ever, this high octane extravaganza takes dance to the next level, in an explosive fusion of heart pounding Irish dance combined with styles from round the world. “Scottish, flamenco, latin, salsa, street, hip hop, techno, can-can and American tap are all set to the same dynamic rhythms as the heart pounding thunder of Irish dance.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.