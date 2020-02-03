Tennis players in Lichfield will be helping to raise money for people impacted by bush fires in Australia.

The event takes place on 9th February from 2pm to 3.30pm and is open to children and adults.

A spokesperson said the event had been organised to support the efforts of Midlands tennis coach Ashcon Rezazadeh, who is part of the support team to Australian professional player Nick Kyrgios.

“We will do the normal fun drills and games and we will have a rally challenge with prizes for the highest adult and child.” Beacon Park Tennis spokesperson

The fundraising session costs £4 adults and £2 children. To book a place email paul@micro-sports.co.uk.

The session will also be a final opportunity for players to take to the court before refurbishment work begins later this month after £200,000 was raised for resurfacing to take place.