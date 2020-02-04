The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood has been recreated in an unusual artwork.
Local artist and metal worker Keith Ashby used photographs of Michael Fabricant before developing a bust of the Conservative MP made from spoons, knives and forks, as well as a whisk, colander and cheese grater.
Mr Fabricant said it was a real surprise to see the new creation.
“This is the most original work of art I have seen for a long time. I understand that local business Arthur Price were supplied some of the forks, spoons and knives, while friends provided other materials.
“Keith has an incredible talent and it was a lovely surprise to see this.
“It came completely out of the blue and was like looking in the mirror – except I was made of spoons.”Michael Fabricant MP