The MP for Lichfield and Burntwood has been recreated in an unusual artwork.

Local artist and metal worker Keith Ashby used photographs of Michael Fabricant before developing a bust of the Conservative MP made from spoons, knives and forks, as well as a whisk, colander and cheese grater.

The bust of Michael Fabricant made from cutlery

Mr Fabricant said it was a real surprise to see the new creation.