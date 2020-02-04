Work to develop dementia-friendly services across Burntwood have been boosted by a £1,500 grant.

Burntwood Town Council has been awarded the money by the Cooperative Councils Innovation Network.

The grant is designed to help find solutions to health and social issues.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the town council, said the funding will be used to identify gaps in services, remove barriers to accessing help, and support local groups working with dementia patients.

“This is an important first step in realising the town council’s ambition of helping people living with dementia to continue living independently within the community for as long as they feel able, and then at the right time helping to ensure a smooth transition to more supported living.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Di Evans, chairman of the council, added: