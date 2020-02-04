Medics have confirmed the driver of a car involved in a crash in Lichfield was airlifted to hospital.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Rotten Row at around 9.20am this morning.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said:
“On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the driver of the car.
“Crews were told he had suffered a suspected medical episode prior to the collision.
“He was monitored and assessed by ambulance staff whilst the fire service worked to carefully cut the man free from the car.
“Following treatment for serious injuries, the man was then airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham for further assessment.”