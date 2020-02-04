Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to cut down on single-use plastics.
The new Waste Less Plastic campaign has been launched by Lichfield District Council.
Businesses are being encouraged to utilise recyclable materials such as paper bags and non-plastic straws.
A new flyer has been sent out to shops, bars and cafes offering tips on cutting down on plastic use.
Councillor Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s acting cabinet member for recycling, said:
“We know that shoppers and customers are very concerned about plastic pollution, and it is really important that all businesses look at how they can reduce the impact they have on the environment.
“If our local businesses embrace our tips, they will really help to cut down the waste we produce as a district.
“It’s also vital that all businesses look to recycle as much of the waste they produce as possible.
“From plastic bottles to glass jars, we can help local businesses to up their recycling game.”Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council