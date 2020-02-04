Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood are being encouraged to cut down on single-use plastics.

The new Waste Less Plastic campaign has been launched by Lichfield District Council.

Businesses are being encouraged to utilise recyclable materials such as paper bags and non-plastic straws.

A new flyer has been sent out to shops, bars and cafes offering tips on cutting down on plastic use.

Councillor Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s acting cabinet member for recycling, said: