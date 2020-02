Family film Spies in Disguise will be screened in the Lichfield Garrick studio later this month.

Will Smith and Tom Holland provide the voices for the animated movie which follows super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett who have to rely on each other to help save the world.

Tickets for the screening on 21st February are £10 adults and £9 for under 16s.

To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call 01543 412121.