Work to redevelopment Lichfield’s bus station asset to being later this month.

Contractors have already begun preparing the former police station for demolition in March.

The works are all part of the measures to improve the land around Birmingham Road which had been earmarked for the doomed Friarsgate city centre redevelopment.

A long-term plan for the future of the city centre is currently being discussed, but the current works will see the demolition of the bus station buildings to accommodate more coach parking. Temporary toilets will also be installed, while the long-stay car park will be moved.

Cllr Iain Eadie, cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“I am pleased the next phase of work will be starting as it will bring us closer to achieving our aim to make the area safer, more useful and attractive, as well as providing a better route into the city from the train and bus stations. “However, I am aware that this part of the programme is likely to be the most disruptive and I hope our residents and visitors will bear with us while we improve the site. “We look forward to the work being completed in the spring so that we can focus on our long-term plans for this important gateway development.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Temporary closure of bus stops

Lichfield bus station with the former police station behind

Benches and bins will be removed from the bus station from 10th February, with the toilets closing and being replaced by unisex facilities on 12th February.

The footpath alongside the multi-storey car park will also be shut while the work is carried out, while phased temporary closures of bus stops will begin on 17th February.

There will also be a loss of car parking provision while the work to create a replacement facility on the former police station site is carried out.

Drivers with a season ticket for parking at the bus station will be able to use any other long-stay site in the city centre, council officials have confirmed.