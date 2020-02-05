A leading figure in a Lichfield residents’ group is standing down from senior roles after two decades of service.
The Beacon Street Area Residents’ Association (BSARA) celebrates its 20th birthday this year.
During that time Bob Smith has held both chair and vice-chair positions.
But he says the time has now come to step aside from the senior posts.
“Many sceptics said BSARA wouldn’t last. However, we are still here to uphold the views of local residents 20 years later.
“As vice-chairman and chairman throughout the life of BSARA, the time has come for me to move to the committee back benches, albeit I am happy to offer myself to stay on as treasurer for another year to assist the transition to the new committee chairman.
“It will be good to have someone fresh at the helm with new ideas to deal with the many challenges that are imminent within our historic city affecting our area.”Bob Smith, chairman of BSARA