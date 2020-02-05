The Lichfield Festival is launching a search to find the 2020 Midlands Choir of the Year.

The new competition is open to adult amateur groups and will see them win a cash prize as well as the chance to perform live at the Lichfield Festival during the 40th anniversary year in 2021.

Organisers hope to see entries from across the musical genres, with semi-final and final rounds will be held live during this year’s festival, before a final at Lichfield Cathedral.

Choirs must complete an online application and send a recorded entry ahead of the closing date on 31st March. For more details on how to enter visit www.mcoty.org