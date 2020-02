People are being invited to join a group helping to repair costumes at a Lichfield museum.

The Anna Seward Sewing Group will meet at 1.30pm on 10th February.

A spokesperson for Erasmus Darwin House said:

“Our lovely volunteers at the monthly sewing group have been working hard making and repairing the costumes. New recruits are always welcome.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

For more details call 01543 306260 or email enquiries@erasmusdarwin.org.