Diamantes and dance will be on offer when The Ladyboys of Bangkok bring their new show to the Lichfield Garrick.

The cast of 16 performers will bring Flight of Fantasy to the city theatre on 25th October.

The show will include music from a host of pop icons in what organisers say will be “the biggest party in town”.

“Climb aboard for the ride of your lives as 16 of the world’s most glamorous showgirls – who just happen to be men – take you soaring to a new world of dazzling dance destinations. “Comedy turbulence is definitely the inflight order of the day as your cabin crew, Ole and Jamie John, will be sending you mile high at the biggest party in town.” The Ladyboys of Bangkok spokesperson

For booking details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call the box office on 01543 412121.