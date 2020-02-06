The new £20 note has been given the thumbs up by Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP.
Michael Fabricant met the chief cashier of the Bank of England, Sarah John, to learn more about the new notes, which will go into circulation from 20th February.
The plastic money will gradually replace the paper currency which is being phased out.
“Sarah’s signature appears on all new bank notes and I was pleased to meet such a celebrity – so I didn’t have to ask for her autograph!
“The new notes will be smaller than the paper notes, but will be slightly larger than the plastic £10 note. It will feature the artist William Turner, his famous painting ‘The Fighting Temeraire’, his self-portrait, and other references to his career.
“Importantly, local traders should be aware of the security features on this new note. There is a hologram and secure see-through windows.”Michael Fabricant MP
Mr Fabricant said the notes were a welcome addition.
“I am particularly keen to see these new notes in circulation as I campaigned for the UK introduce plastic notes 25 years ago after first seeing plastic notes in Australia.
“These notes last longer than paper money and get damaged less easily. They are manufactured and printed by two companies based in England.
“And before anyone asks, they weren’t handing out free samples!”Michael Fabricant MP
