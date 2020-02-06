The new £20 note has been given the thumbs up by Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP.

Michael Fabricant met the chief cashier of the Bank of England, Sarah John, to learn more about the new notes, which will go into circulation from 20th February.

The plastic money will gradually replace the paper currency which is being phased out.

“Sarah’s signature appears on all new bank notes and I was pleased to meet such a celebrity – so I didn’t have to ask for her autograph! “The new notes will be smaller than the paper notes, but will be slightly larger than the plastic £10 note. It will feature the artist William Turner, his famous painting ‘The Fighting Temeraire’, his self-portrait, and other references to his career. “Importantly, local traders should be aware of the security features on this new note. There is a hologram and secure see-through windows.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant said the notes were a welcome addition.