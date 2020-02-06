A Lichfield tennis coach is urging more women to follow her lead.

Zoe Edwards is a Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) She Rallies Ambassador since 2018.

The scheme, set up by Judy Murray, is designed to encourage more women and girls to take up playing and coaching.

And with the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas kicking off this weekend with Great Britain taking on Slovakia, Zoe said she hopes the action will inspire others to take up the sport in some capacity.

“It has been a brilliant couple of years for pushing women into coaching roles. “At present, only 26% of the coaching workforce is women and we are looking to change this. “Since 2018, I’ve trained over 140 women and girls in Staffordshire to become coaches and it really seems like the workforce is becoming more open for all, which is fantastic. “I’ve been delivering workshops and it has really inspired other tennis clubs across the region to get more female coaches too. “The sessions are really for any women who wants to make a difference within their community and be part of something great.” Tennis coach Zoe Edwards

Zoe played as a junior and took her coaching qualification aged 17, before leaving the game to take up a different sport.

But after becoming a mother, she returned to coaching.

“I loved playing tennis as a junior and all my passion for the sport stemmed from there. “What I got out of it really pushed me to grow the sport and show other women how great it can be and the impact they can have on the next generation. “Tennis is a brilliant sport and the Fed Cup really showcases the fantastic women in the sport and can inspire young girls and women. “I was lucky enough to watch the Fed Cup live in Bath in February last year which was a fantastic day as myself and four other ambassadors were also given the opportunity to deliver, She Rallies Workshops alongside Judy Murray. “The Fed Cup team this year looks great and I’ll definitely be watching the team and supporting from home.” Tennis coach Zoe Edwards

People can follow GB’s clash with Slovakia via the Red Button and the BBC website on 7th and 8th February.

For more information on getting involved in coaching follow @the_LTA on Twitter.