An art exhibition in Lichfield is taking inspiration from the life and work of Erasmus Darwin.

The pieces on display have been created by students at South Staffordshire College.

The exhibition is being held at Erasmus Darwin House until 26th March.

A spokesperson said:

“This is part of a Young Roots project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and We Love Lichfield. “We hope to uncover the hidden stories of the museum, which will help shape a final exhibition in May.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

