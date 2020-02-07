A Burntwood councillor said a video message sent to a rival was a “fun and light-hearted way” to defuse a political discussion.

Cllr Wai-Lee Ho posted the TikTok video of him miming to a song with a love heart filter in front of a picture of Labour’s Cllr Rob Birch.

The video drew criticism from some Labour councillors, with Cllr Darren Ennis branding it “strange”.

But Cllr Ho says he felt the video was a way of trying to prevent political rivals from clashing.

“Rather than fight back and allow things to escalate, I decided to make a video suggesting we should be friends rather than enemies. “I thought it would be a fun and light-hearted way to defuse things. “Unfortunately, it would seem that he doesn’t want to be friends, which is a shame because I believe better progress is made when we all get along.” Cllr Wai-Lee Ho

Cllr Rob Birch

Cllr Birch had accused his Conservative rival of being unable to respond to a political debate in a mature way after the video was posted.

But Cllr Ho claimed the Labour councillor had been targeting his social media account: