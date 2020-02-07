Walking cricketers in Burntwood are on the lookout for more players to join their sessions.

Men and women aged over 50 are invited to join the group, who meet on Thursdays between 3.30pm and 5pm at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The sport is a slower-paced indoor format of cricket designed to help people stay active and meet new people.

The sessions are run in partnership with Staffordshire Cricket and are part of Lichfield District Council’s Active Lichfield activities.

Jamie Dodd, Lichfield District Council’s health and wellbeing activator, said:

“We know from our players that walking cricket is a fun way to stay active and meet new people. “This is why we are trying to drive up interest so more people will join us and get the benefit of the game. Our aim is to have enough players to put a team together so we can take on local teams.” Jamie Dodd, Lichfield District Council

Sessions cost £2.50 a time and there’s no need to book in advance.