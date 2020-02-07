People are being invite to a talk by an expert on the way in which ageing and dementia can impact on the brain.

The session will take place at 6pm on 3rd March at The Spires care home.

Prof Nicky Edelstyn, research lead at the School of Psychology at Keele University will give an insight into how people living with dementia are affected before taking part in a question and answer session.

Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said:

“We’re really looking forward to Prof Edelstyn returning to The Spires – her talk last year received extremely positive feedback. “The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more understanding we have the better. “We have invited our residents and their families to the talk, we also welcome the local community just please contact us to reserve a place at the talk.” Amy Doyle, The Spires care home

For more details visit The Spires website.