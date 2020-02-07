An inspection report has rated Staffordshire Police “good” at reducing crime and keeping people safe across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Service conducted the inspection last year.

It looked at the police force’s effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy.

HM Inspector of Constabulary, Wendy Williams, said:

“I am pleased with the performance of Staffordshire Police in keeping people safe and reducing crime. “The force is good at preventing crime and anti-social behaviour. It investigates crime well and continues to improve the quality and supervision of investigations. The force has improved how it assesses and responds to people at risk and it works closely with other agencies to make sure that vulnerable victims are protected. “Staffordshire Police understands the current and future demand for its services much better than it has done previously. It has used this information to develop strong financial and workforce plans for the future. “Senior leaders ensure that the workforce understands the importance of treating the public and each other with fairness and respect. The force continues to uphold an ethical culture and promote the standards of professional behaviour it expects. “Overall, I commend Staffordshire Police for the progress it has made over the past year. I am confident that it is well equipped for this to continue.” Wendy Williams, HM Inspector of Constabulary

Temporary Chief Constable Nick Baker said the introduction of a new operating model in 2018 to invest more in neighbourhood policing and early intervention had made a difference.