Veterans from Lichfield and Burntwood who served in World War Two are being urged to take part in commemorations for the 75th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day.

Michael Fabricant MP has backed a campaign by the Royal British Legion for former servicemen and women to come forward.

VE Day celebrations at the end of World War Two. Picture: Imperial War Museum

All those taking part can be of British, Commonwealth or Allied origin and their costs of attending any events will be covered.

“To mark the 75th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day, on the 8th May and 15th August, World War Two veterans – both military and civilian – are being asked to register to be part of our nation’s commemorations. “Veterans are now sadly a dying breed. But thanks to their efforts, the United Kingdom remains an independent, English-speaking state. “I hope that all World War Two veterans in the West Midlands will register and mark these anniversaries of victories in Europe and over Japan. “We shall always be grateful to those who took part in that great conflict.” Michael Fabricant MP

Registration for VE Day veterans closes on 17th February and for VJ Day veterans on 31st March.

For more information visit the Royal British Legion website.