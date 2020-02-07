A Lichfield fashion outlet is set to close next week.

M&Co, which is based at the Co-op store on Boley Park, has emailed customers to say it will be shutting for good on 12th February.

The future of the outlet had been in doubt since the announcement of plans to redevelop the site into a smaller supermarket with a gym facility.

An artist’s impression of the new Central England Co-operative store on Boley Park

But now the company has confirmed it will be closing as part of the £3million project.

An M&Co spokesperson told Lichfield Live:

“Because of the redevelopment of the site, there’s not an opportunity for us to trade there.” M&Co spokesperson

Work is set to start on the new-look Co-op store this year, with company bosses saying they hope it will create a “vibrant and modern” experience for shoppers.

Lichfield Health and Fitness Club has already confirmed it hopes to take up the tenancy of the new gym facility when work is completed.