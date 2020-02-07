Passengers travelling by train to and from Lichfield are being warned of possible disruption as Storm Ciara hits the country this weekend.

Network Rail said speed restrictions would be put in place on the West Coast Main Line and other Midlands routes on Sunday (9th February).

Some train operators have also confirmed tickets booked for Sunday may now be valid for travel on Saturday or Monday instead in a bid to minimise the impact of expected high winds.

Jake Kelly, from Network Rail, said:

“With the adverse weather forecast this weekend, our plans and decisions are prioritising the safety of passengers and railway staff. “Our teams have been planning for the likelihood that debris will be blown onto tracks and overhead electric wires. “We have extra people on the ground at various locations across the region to deal with any disruption. “I understand 50mph speed limits on Sunday may be frustrating for some people, but they are a necessary safety precaution when such wild weather is expected. “For anyone planning to travel by train this Sunday, expect your journey to take longer than normal.” Jake Kelly, Network Rail

Network Rail is also urging businesses and households along railway lines to secure items that could be be blown onto the tracks, after a trampoline caused disruption to the West Coast Main Line last month.

“In strong winds trampolines become airborne very easily. Our advice is to tether these kinds of items. That way you won’t lose them and train passengers’ journeys won’t be disrupted. “We’re appealing to people living and working by the railway to ensure other items, such as gazebos, marquees, empty builders’ sacks, tents and the like are fixed in place, so they don’t end up on the tracks during high winds.” Jake Kelly, Network Rail

Passengers can find out the latest about disruptions to services at www.nationalrail.co.uk.