The work of satirist Tom Lehrer will be explored in a new 90-minute show in Lichfield.

Despite being written more than 60 years ago, numbers such as Poisoning Pigeons in the Park, I Got It From Agnes and When You Are Old and Grey have survived the passage of time.

Peter Gill

Pianist and vocalist Peter Gill will restore the songs to their full glory in Politically Incorrect when the show comes to The Hub at St Mary’s on 5th March.

The venue’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“It’s great to be working in conjunction with Lichfield Festival Association and their members to bring this evening of Tom Lehrer’s musical satire to Lichfield. “We really value our relationships with other organisations in the Lichfield community and look forward continuing our partnership.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online or by calling 01543 414749.