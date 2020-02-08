A train operator has joined calls for people to only travel where necessary tomorrow (9th February).

West Midlands Trains, which runs the West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern services in and out of Lichfield, has issued the warning as the country braces for Storm Ciara to strike.

It follows a warning from Network Rail that a number of services are likely to be disrupted.

A West Midlands Trains spokesperson said:

“Amended timetables are being put in place on many routes on Sunday in anticipation of speed restrictions likely to be put in place by Network Rail in order to keep passengers safe. “These changes will result in increased journey times and customers are advised to check their journeys before setting out using live travel information services.” West Midlands Trains spokesperson

Passengers can find out the latest about disruptions to services at www.nationalrail.co.uk.